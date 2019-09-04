Bees Sweep Doubleheader

New Britain, Connecticut - The New Britain Bees (25-26, 60-60) utilized a strong offensive day to take both games of a doubleheader from the Somerset Patriots (19-33, 61-61). The Bees won 7-6 then 6-4 on Tuesday night in two seven inning contests at New Britain Stadium.

In the first game, Somerset jumped in front scoring three in the second inning. Alfredo Rodriguez (4) led off the inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field. Then, Teodoro Martinez drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double.

New Britain charged back in the fourth knotting the game at three. Jared James and Ozzie Martinez tallied back-to-back singles and with two outs in the frame Logan Moore delivered the big blow. Moore (13) powered a three-run home run to left field.

Then in the fifth, Darren Ford began the inning with a leadoff single. Two batters later, Mike Carp drove him in with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Martinez added an RBI single to set the Bees ahead 5-3.

The Somerset bats rallied in the sixth with a pair of runs. Michael Crouse hit a one-out triple and Yovan Gonzalez, the next batter, hit him in with a single to left. A few batters later, Craig Massey tied the game with an RBI single.

Somerset jumped ahead in the top of the seventh when Jimmy Paredes grounded into a double play which scored Will Kengor. But the Bees responded in the bottom of the inning. With two outs in the seventh, Martinez cracked a double to left field to force the game into extra innings.

The Patriots failed to score in the top of the eighth, and the Bees scored the game winner when Zach Collier scored on a wild pitch after starting the inning at second base.

Jim Fuller (6-2) earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

Stephen Perakslis (0-1) received the loss in his Patriots debut.

After a brief break, the Bees and Patriots began game two of the single-admission doubleheader.

Somerset was at it again, scoring an early run in the first. Rodriguez hit a leadoff single and scored on an Edwin Espinal two-out double. The lead wouldn't last long though. New Britain got a leadoff triple from Ford and two batters later Jason Rogers tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.

Somerset made it a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Michael Ohlman scored on a Rando Moreno error.

In the bottom of the inning, Martinez grounded in a run then Moreno made up for the error with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, to push the Bees in front 4-2.

New Britain extended its lead with two runs in the sixth thanks to a two-out, two-run single from Ford.

Somerset would plate two in the seventh on a Crouse (10) leadoff home run and Espinal RBI, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

David Roseboom (3-2) recorded the win after he pitched six innings of two run (one earned) baseball.

David Holmberg (2-6) suffered the loss after he allowed four runs in four innings of work.

Brandon Fry (S, 1) delivered his first save of the season.

The Patriots continue their road trip tomorrow with the third game of a four-game series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

