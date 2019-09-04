Bees Sweep Twin-Bill From Patriots In Return To Hardware City

September 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (25-26, 60-60) took both games of a single admission doubleheader from the Somerset Patriots (19-33, 61-61) at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday evening, winning game one 7-6 in walk-off fashion in eight innings while taking game two 6-4 in a contest that lasted seven innings of play.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris registered a no-decision, allowing five runs on seven hits (one home run) in five and one-third innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Somerset starting pitcher Liam O'Sullivan also did not factor in the game's final outcome after surrendering five runs on nine hits (one home run) across six innings of work, walking and striking out one.

Trailing 3-0 in the last of the fourth, New Britain got even with one big swing of the bat as Logan Moore crushed a three-run home run to right field for his 13th tater of the season. Down 6-5 in the seventh, the Bees tied the game thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Ozzie Martinez. In the home half of the eighth with the bases loaded and one down, Zach Collier hustled down the line from third base with the winning run on a wild pitch thrown by losing pitcher Stephen Perakslis (0-1), making a winner out of Jim Fuller (6-2) in relief. Martinez led the way with three hits.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom (3-2) came away with the victory, giving up two runs on three hits (one earned run) in six innings on the mound, walking one, striking out three and hitting a batter. Somerset starting pitcher David Holmberg ((2-6) was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs on six hits (one home run) in just four innings on the bump, walking one while striking out four. Brandon Fry closed the game out for his first save of the campaign. Down 2-1 in the fourth frame, the boys from the Hardware City went out in front 4-2 with three unanswered runs thanks to a run-scoring ground out by Martinez and a go-ahead two-run home run off the foul pole in left field courtesy of Rando Moreno, his fourth round tripper in 2019. New Britain added a pair of huge insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to double their advantage to 6-2 by way of a two-out, two-run single to centerfield produced by Darren Ford that allowed pinch-runner Collier and Martinez to cross the plate. After the visitors got to within 6-4 and had the bases loaded with one away in the seventh, Fry put to rest any thoughts of a Somerset comeback as he struck out both Mike Ohlman and Jimmy Paredes swinging to conclude an inning in which all three outs recorded by the southpaw came by way of the punchout. Moreno had three hits en route to the victory.

The Bees continue their series with the Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, September 4th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Kids Meal Deal Wednesday, as all children 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda or water for just FOUR DOLLARS!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.