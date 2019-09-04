2019 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Voting Underway

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers have teamed up to present the 2019 Long Island Ducks MVP Award. Fans can vote once per day from now through Saturday, September 21, for the Duck they believe should be this year's Most Valuable Player.

Fans wishing to cast their ballot may do so and selecting who they think the winner should be. The player with the most fan votes will receive a commemorative gift from Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers and be presented with an award prior to the Ducks game against the High Point Rockers on Sunday, September 22, which is Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Pepsi.

The following are this year's nominees, listed alphabetically by last name (stats through September 3):

Left-Handed Pitcher Darin Downs

Downs has been one of the top pitchers in the Atlantic League this season. The left-hander ranks second in the league with a 2.71 ERA and third with 123 strikeouts in 2019. Opponents have batted just .221 against Downs this season, third-lowest among all Atlantic League qualifying pitchers. The third-year Duck has made 19 starts this season, posting a 3-3 record. In 99.2 innings of work, he has conceded just 35 runs (30 earned) and walked only 30 batters. Downs' contract was purchased on June 4 by Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, one of 15 Ducks to have his contract purchased this season. The 34-year-old has made nine quality starts this season, and Long Island is 15-4 in games that he starts.

Outfielder Lew Ford

Ford continues to impress at the plate in this, his 10th season with the Flock. The outfielder leads the Ducks in batting with a .308 average in 65 games played. His .358 on-base percentage and 16 doubles both rank third on the club. Ford has totaled 77 hits, 109 total bases, a pair of triples, four homers, 31 RBIs and 36 runs. He has been especially potent in the second half of the 2019 season. In 31 games during the half, he is batting .397 with 48 hits, 16 RBIs, 22 runs, 10 doubles, a .443 on-base percentage and a .562 slugging percentage.

Right-Handed Pitcher Joe Iorio

Iorio has excelled as both a starting pitcher and a reliever this season. Overall, he has posted a 5-3 record with a 2.79 ERA that ranks third in the Atlantic League. The right-hander leads Long Island with 116 innings pitched and ranks second in strikeouts with 84. He has made 28 appearances overall (18 starts) and has held opponents to a .239 batting average. Iorio began the year in the Ducks bullpen, making 10 appearances and posting a minuscule 0.53 ERA, conceding just one run in 17 innings. Since moving into the starting rotation, the first-year Duck is 4-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 99 innings. Iorio was selected to play in the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game, pitching a scoreless inning at York on July 10.

Infielder L.J. Mazzilli

Mazzilli has been a consistent force in the middle of the Ducks lineup throughout 2019. The former Mets and Yankees prospect has played in 104 games this season, second-most on the Ducks (Vladimir Frias, 111). He leads Long Island with 111 hits, 168 total bases, 57 RBIs, 56 runs, 285 at bats and 24 doubles. The infielder ranks second on the Flock with a .288 batting average and fourth with 11 home runs. He has also accrued a .352 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage. Mazzilli was selected to play in the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game, collecting a hit and a walk in the game.

Right-Handed Pitcher Cody Mincey

Mincey has been dominant out of the Ducks bullpen all season. The right-hander has made a team-high 41 appearances in 2019 and leads all Ducks relievers with 83 strikeouts, good for third among all Ducks pitchers. He has posted a 6-0 record with a 2.65 ERA and 12 holds. In 57.2 innings of work, Mincey has conceded just 18 runs (17 earned) on 45 hits and 23 walks, holding opponents to a .216 batting average. The first-year Duck turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances from May 25-June 9 and has not conceded an earned run since July 23, spanning a total of 25.1 innings of work.

