Offense Kept Under Wraps as Revs Drop Opener in Texas

(Sugar Land, TX): The York Revolution saw their five-game second half winning streak snapped, dropping their series opener to the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-1 on Tuesday night in front of 4,233 fans at Constellation Field. The Revs' first place lead is now two games over the Skeeters in the second half standings with 19 games to play in the regular season.

York was shut out until Ryan Dent drove a two-out, two-strike RBI double deep to the gap in right-center in the top of the ninth inning, but it was the only scoring the Revs could manage.

Skeeters starter Dallas Beeler (8-7) retired his first 10 batters faced and allowed just three hits over six shutout innings.

The Revs threatened in the top of the fourth, loading the bases on singles by Welington Dotel (12-game hitting streak) and Isaias Tejeda, and a walk to Carlos Franco, but Beeler struck out Melky Mesa on a 3-2 breaking ball to leave the bases loaded and keep the game scoreless.

Sugar Land immediately took the lead in its half of the fourth inning. After failing to score despite three walks in the first inning from Revs starter Austin Steinfort, Sugar Land snapped a string of seven straight retired by the righty as Zach Borenstein and Anthony Giansanti singled and Cody Stanley walked to load the bases with no outs. Jason Martinson skied a sac fly to center to plate the game's first run, and a second run came home as Dent attempted to cut and relay the throw to second base, but misfired on an error.

The Revs threatened again in the fifth as James Skelton singled and Ryan Dent walked to set the table, but Beeler recorded a fly out and a double play to escape any damage.

Sugar Land once again cashed in during its half of the frame. Juan Silverio drew a one-out walk, stole second, and advanced to third on an error. Steinfort rebounded to strike out Denis Phipps, but a wild pitch brought home Silverio to make it 3-0.

The Skeeters plated an insurance run in the seventh on a home run to left by Phipps, his 21st of the season to make it a 4-0 game.

Sugar Land's bullpen took care of the rest as Daniel Gibson worked around singles by Skelton and Dent in a scoreless seventh, Josh Martin retired the side in order in the eighth, and Kevin Comer struck out the side despite allowing the ninth inning run, capping a Sugar Land pitching effort that tallied 12 strike outs.

The Revs will look to even the series on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET as righty Mitch Atkins (10-4, 2.80) faces Sugar Land right-hander Chase De Jong (4-3, 4.79). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET with Darrell Henry on the call.

Notes: The Revs received scoreless outings in relief from Ricky Eusebio (1.1 innings) and Orleny Quiroz who tossed a third consecutive scoreless appearance. York falls to 8-10 vs. Sugar Land on the season. The Revs had won seven of their previous eight second half games before Tuesday's contest.

