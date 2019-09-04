Blue Crabs Just Miss Sweep

Waldorf, MD - After allowing five combined runs in the second and third innings of game one, a Blue Crabs comeback wasn't on the table. In game two Tony Thomas hit his second three run homer in three days to give the Blue Crabs 5-2 victory.

Game one was decided in the first three innings. After eight straight starts that were deeper than any outing in his previous career, Dusten Knight (L, 1-5) went just three innings this evening.

Fresh off a 12 strikeout record setting performance, Knight didn't record a single strikeout while allowing five runs in three innings in a 5-2 Rockers win.

Game two got off on a completely different note as Thomas sparked a victory with a three run shot.

After the Rockers responded with one of their own in the first, Daryl Thompson (W, 15-7) extended his league lead in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched in a masterful outing.

Rubi Silva hit his tenth homer of the season and Mat Latos (S, 23) came in to shut the door on a Blue Crabs 5-1 win, as Southern Maryland took three of four from High Point in the series.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

