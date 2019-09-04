Plenty of Parking Options for Friday's Revs Game
September 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - Friday night, downtown York will be the place to be. First Friday will draw visitors to the area's many shops and restaurants, and both the York Revolution and the William Penn High School Bearcats football team will be battling it out. But despite Small Athletic Field parking being unavailable, Revolution officials assured baseball fans there will be plenty of parking options for the team's 6:30 p.m. game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
Through an agreement with the Susquehanna Commerce Center, Revs fans will be able to park in the Susquehanna Commerce Center garage for free after 5:30 p.m. that afternoon.
In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.
"It's a great night to come out to York," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "High school football is returning, we're making another postseason run, and our downtown neighbors have great offerings to get the weekend started right. It's going to be a fun night. We're very appreciative of the Commerce Center's assistance in accommodating Revs fans' fun, and we wish the Bearcats luck in their game as well."
