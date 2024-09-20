Becky Hammon Earns WNBA Coach of the Month Award

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon earned the WNBA Kia Coach of the Month Award for September 2024 for leading the Aces to a league-best 8-1 record on the month.

In addition to the 8-1 record, Hammon's Aces posted a league-best +10.3 scoring differential while holding opponents to 74.2 points per game, allowing only one opponent to score more than 80 points.

This is Hammon's third WNBA Coach of the Month award in her third season in the league after the eventual 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year also garnered it in May 2022 and June 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.