Breanna Stewart Earns Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honor for September

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for September, as well as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, September 9 to Thursday, September 19.

Through the Liberty's seven-game September slate, the team finished 5-2 and Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while converting on a combined 45.7% (48-105) from the field, 34.6% (9-26) from three, and 80.4% (37-46) at the free throw line. The reigning WNBA MVP ranked second among Eastern Conference players in double-doubles (3), average points off turnovers (5.0), and average fast-break points (4.1).

In five games between Monday, September 9 and Thursday, September 19, the Liberty posted a 3-2 record as Breanna averaged a conference-high 21.4 points to go along with 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% (35-75) from the field, 34.8% (8-23) from beyond the arc, and 85.3% (29-34) at the free-throw line. Stewart led all players with 6.2 points off turnovers per game and was one of two Eastern Conference players to average at least 10.0 points in the paint this week.

Breanna's September slate included the following milestones:

Scored a season-high 38 points and tied her career high with 18 rebounds on September 15 vs. Minnesota.

Tied Elena Delle Donne for the third-most games of at least three blocks in WNBA history with her 51st such game.

Passed Plenette Pierson for 10th on the Liberty's all-time scoring list.

Blocked Jackie Young's potential game-tying layup attempt with 5.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on September 8 vs. Las Vegas.

Tied a Liberty franchise record for most career 30-point games with her 13th career 30-point performance on September 15 vs. Minnesota.

Made the 1,250th free throw of her career to become the second-fastest player in WNBA history to make 1,250 free throws (259 games).

Tied Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker for the fourth-most games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in WNBA history with the 13th such game of her career.

This monthly honor is Stewart's seventh of her career and the 19th all-time in Liberty history, while this marks Breanna's 18th career weekly honor and the 60th all-time by a Liberty player.

