A'ja Wilson Earns 12th Career Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Kia Western Conference Player of the Month for September 2024. The honor is her fourth of the season and the 12th in her career.

The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP award now ranks tied for 1st in league history for most Player of the Month awards, drawing even with Tina Charles, who has collected 12 in her 13-year career, all during her time in the Eastern Conference.

Over the month of September, Wilson averaged 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks, while shooting 51% from the field as the Aces posted a 7-0 slate in games in which she played. It is her fifth consecutive month averaging at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. Prior to Wilson this year no player had ever recorded two consecutive months averaging 25 and 10.

Wilson capped the season as the first player in WNBA history to top the league charts for points (1'021), rebounds (451) and blocked shots (98) in the same year, a feat also never accomplished in the NBA since that league began recording blocks in the 1973-74 season.

In addition to leading the league in scoring at a clip of 26.9 points per game, she averaged 11.9 rebounds (2nd), 2.6 blocks (1st), 1.8 steals (5th), while posting a league-high 33.6 efficiency rating and shooting 51.8% (7th) from the field.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.