A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 22nd Time
September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Sept. 9-19. It is the 6th weekly honor for Wilson this season and 22nd of her career. Only 4 players in league history have as many or more career player of the week awards than Wilson-Tina Charles (32), Candace Parker (27), Elena Delle Donne (24) and Tamika Catchings (22).
Wilson averaged a league-high 23.0 points and 11.3 rebounds, while adding 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks (5th), and making 45.3 percent of her field goal attempts. The Aces went 4-0 in games in which she played.
Wilson also earned the May, June and July Western Conference Player of the Month awards this season.
The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP award leads the league in scoring (26.9 ppg) and blocked shots (2.6), while ranking 2nd in rebounding (11.9 rpg), 5th in steals (1.8 spg) and 7th in field goal percentage (.518).
