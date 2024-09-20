Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month for September

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - For the fourth time this regular season, Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark has earned WNBA Rookie of the Month honors for the month of September. Clark previously received this recognition in May, July and August and is the seventh player in league history to have been recognized as Rookie of the Month four times. Clark is also a 3-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In September, Clark averaged 22.5 points, 9.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. Clark led the league in assists and was the league's second-best scorer in September. For the rookie class, Clark also remained the overall leader in points per game (19.2 ppg), steals per game (1.3 spg), field goals made (242) and minutes per game (35.4 mpg).

During the final stretch of regular-season play when Indiana beat the Dallas Wings, 110-109, on Sunday, Clark scored a career-high 35 points on six made 3-point field goals, eight assists, three steals and two rebounds. Also on Sunday, Clark broke the WNBA rookie scoring record and ended the year with 769 points scored. Last Friday during the Fever's second-consecutive matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark broke the WNBA single-season assists record and ended the regular season with 337 assists.

The Fever tip off the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

