Sparks Guard Layshia Clarendon Announces Retirement

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon has announced their retirement from the WNBA following the 2024 season. Clarendon (she/he/they) was a 2017 WNBA All-Star and has played in 284 games over 12 seasons with six teams, averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

"It's bittersweet to reach this time in my life and career. Coming home to LA and spending my final seasons with the Sparks was deeply meaningful, said Clarendon. I wasn't sure if I would ever make it back to California to play. And I did, which meant the world to me and my family. I want to thank everyone within the organization, my teammates and coaches for all they've supported me through. Both big and small. The WNBA is in such a great place and I'll be forever honored to be one of 144."

The veteran signed with the Sparks in February of 2023, previously playing for the Fever, Dream, Sun, Liberty and Lynx. As a Spark, Clarendon started 36 of 45 games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals. The 2023 season was memorable for Clarendon, as they recorded a scoring career-high 30 points Sept. 7 in New York and reached the 2,000-point mark in their career. In 2023, Clarendon finished the season second in free-throw percentage at 91.5.

Clarendon (33 years, 13 days) became the second-oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double when they posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on this season's opening night, May 15 against the Atlanta Dream. They became just the third player to tally a triple-double in 30 minutes or less and the third player to accomplish the feat in their team's first game of a season.

Layshia has made a huge impact on and off the court throughout their outstanding basketball career. I had the pleasure of coaching Lay in Connecticut and Los Angeles and watched how their grit, IQ, toughness and most importantly their leadership impact our teams, said Sparks Head Coach Curt Miller. Lay was a true professional, showing up each day with a desire to help our teams compete and improve. Simply stated, Lay is a winner. Off the court, Lay is a trailblazer and impacted so many with their bravery to be authentic and unapologetic while consistently fighting for the marginalized.

Layshia Clarendon has made us, our game and our world better. They model the courage it takes in choosing to do the simple and the hard with mindfulness and selflessness every single day, said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. Their on court toughness, competitive fire and willingness to do whatever the team needs is only matched by how they have shown up off the court as well. We wish Layshia and their family the absolute best as they enter this new chapter.

Clarendon was originally drafted ninth overall by the Indiana Fever out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2013. In their senior season at Cal, Clarendon was First Team All-Pac-12 and led the Golden Bears to their first Final Four appearance in school history.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.