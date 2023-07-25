Bears Sign Kevin O'Neil to AHL Contract for 2023-24 Season

July 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Kevin O'Neil to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

O'Neil, 25, played in two games with Hershey last season on a professional tryout. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 27 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted his first AHL goal on Dec. 31 versus Providence.

The Latham, New York native played 53 games for Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays last season, posting 50 points (24g, 26a). He tied for the team lead in goals and ranked third in points during his rookie campaign. He earned ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of March 27-April 2 after posting six points (5g, 1a) in three games.

The 5'11", 180-pound forward also played three games last season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

