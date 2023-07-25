Belleville Sens Extend Partnership with Rosebush Energies for 2023-24 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership with Rosebush Energies for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

As part of the agreement, Rosebush will retain majority share of a suite at CAA Arena, along with similar advertising and branding opportunities with the hockey club. In addition, Rosebush will continue to sponsor a regular intermission activation, but with a new twist, moving on from the longstanding, fan-favourite "Rosebush Energies Tire Toss". More details on that new activation are still to be announced.

"We at Rosebush love the opportunity to support local sports teams," said Rosebush Energies Owner Derek Rosebush. "Since the inaugural season, our partnership with the Belleville Senators has been exceptional. As huge fans of the game and of the team, we can't wait for the start of another successful season."

"Our long-time partners are the backbone of our club and it's fantastic to have Derek and the team at Rosebush Energies sign on and show their support for another season," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Rosebush has been an ardent backer of our club since day one and we're excited to continue that relationship and bring a new intermission activation to fans at CAA Arena."

For more information on partnership opportunities for your business, contact Belleville Senators Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing, Marie Pineault (pineaultm@bellevillesens.com).

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

