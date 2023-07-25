Moose Sign Forwards Caron and Liwiski

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Thomas Caron and Mark Liwiski to one-year contracts through the 2023-24 season.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Caron, 22, recorded two assists in seven games during an injury-shortened 2022-23 season with Manitoba. The winger also registered seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions. The Candiac, Que. product has tallied eight points (3G, 5A) over the course of 47 career AHL contests with Manitoba. Before joining the Moose, Caron posted 72 points (31G, 41A) in 146 games with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. He captained the Remparts during his final season of junior hockey in 2020-21.

Mark Liwiski

Forward

Born Aug. 8, 2001 - Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 193 - Shoots L

Liwiski, 21, tallied 17 points (10G, 7A) in 67 games with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder in 2022-23. The forward ranked ninth in goals and first in penalty minutes (192) among Thunder skaters during his rookie campaign. Prior to making his professional debut, the Dauphin, Man. product suited up in the WHL for the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets. He posted 96 points (52G, 44A) over the span of 204 contests.

