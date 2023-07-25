San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Bradley Marek

July 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Bradley Marek to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marek, 22, who attended the Sharks 2023 Development Camp, appeared in 36 games with NCAA DIFerris State last year, collecting 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists), and 10 penalty minutes. Among Bulldogs' skaters, he ranked T-first on the club in power-play goals (3), third in points (18), T-third in goals (8), and shots (67), and ranked fourth in assists (10). As a freshman in 2021-22, he was named CCHA Rookie of the Year after collecting 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 36 games.

Prior to his college career, the six-foot-three, 216-pounder from Big Rapids, MI, spent parts of three seasons in the USHL with the Bloomington Thunder/Central Illinois Flying Aces, Youngstown Phantoms, and Muskegon Lumberjacks. In addition, he appeared in 31 games with the NAHL'sSpringfield Jr. Blues in 2017-18.

During his time with Muskegon in 2020-21, the undrafted free agent was a teammate of Sharks' prospect Danil Gushchin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.