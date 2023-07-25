Reign Launch Redesigned Team App

July 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have unveiled a fully updated and redesigned mobile app available to fans in the Apple App Store and on Android via Google Play.

The updated design includes many new features, including integration with AXS for Reign fans to access their tickets for all home games in the app, robust push notifications to keep you in the know on the latest team news, offers and promotions, as well as schedule, roster and statistical information.

"We've been building to this for quite some time, and we can't wait for our fans to have all the latest technology at their fingertips during Reign games at Toyota Arena," said Reign President Darren Abbott. "This represents a major improvement in our app and a product that we're very proud of."

In partnership with Eden Creative, the design works seamlessly with the team's new website experience that was launched in October of 2022. It is designed to be a fan's companion on game day, with ticket and matchup information, as well as the fastest directions to Toyota Arena and live updates from all games in real time. Fans can connect the app to their AXS profile to view and manage their tickets to games, listen live to game broadcasts and bid on the evening's Hope Reigns auction items.

"From our first app in 2019, to last year's website redesign and now with today's app 2.0 launch, Eden has been a tremendously collaborative partner who helps us deliver reliable and easy to use guest experiences at every step of the customer journey," said Matt McElroy, Reign Sr. Manager of Marketing and Creative. "Eden's team is a pleasure to work with. They help us achieve our goals and keep us at the front of the pack when it comes to our front facing products."

Other improvements to the app for the redesign include automation for the latest team news and video with Youtube, easy access to the Reign Team Store, mobile access to Reign Unlimited and Flex Pass tickets and a newly designed schedule layout.

"With the launch of our new mobile app, we are taking our long-standing partnership with the Reign to the next level," said Zach Grantham, Partner + Creative Lead at Eden. "Designed with the fans in mind, the app focuses on mobile ticketing and scheduling while delivering the latest team news. It will revolutionize how fans engage with Ontario Reign, offering a seamless, convenient, and interactive platform for supporters to stay connected with their favorite team. We're confident that our continued collaboration will produce more exceptional outcomes, and we are eagerly looking forward to the future."

Ontario will open the 2023-24 regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Gulls at Toyota Arena.

