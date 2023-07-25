Wranglers Re-Sign Captain Brett Sutter

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have re-signed forward Brett Sutter to a one-year AHL contract.

Sutter, a native of Viking, Alberta, was named the Wranglers captain for the team's inaugural campaign in Calgary last season. In 70 games he recorded 29 points from 14 goals and 15 assists as the Wranglers captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's overall regular-season champions with a 51-17-3-1 record.

The 2022-23 AHL season was also a milestone year for Sutter as he reached the 1,000th game mark for his AHL career becoming only the eighth player in league history to do so. He hit the milestone on December 21, 2022, against his former team, the Ontario Reign, and scored the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory.

Prior to joining the Wranglers, the 36-year-old spent seven seasons with the Reign, five as team captain. On January 27, 2022, he surpassed the 1000 professional games milestone which includes 60 games in the NHL shared among Calgary, Carolina, and Minnesota. Sutter was originally drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft.

