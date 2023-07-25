Nate DiCasmirro Named Assistant Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Nate DiCasmirro has been named an assistant coach. He joins the organization from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Iowa Wild, where he served as an assistant coach for the past two seasons. This past season, he helped the Wild secure their second Calder Cup Playoffs berth.

DiCasmirro began his coaching career in 2018-19 as an assistant coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). His coaching resume extends internationally, serving as an assistant coach with Team Austria's under-20 team at the 2022-23 World Junior Championships.

DiCasmirro played 17 seasons professionally, including 401 games in the AHL. His AHL career included three seasons in the Oilers organization in Hamilton, Toronto, and Edmonton. Following his AHL time, DiCasmirro headed overseas for 11 seasons, with stops in Italy, England, Slovenia, Sweden, and Austria.

The 44-year-old comes to Condorstown along with his wife, Sabrina, and their two daughters, Gianna and Arianna.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS 2023-24 COACHING STAFF:

Head Coach - Colin Chaulk

Assistant Coach - Keith McCambridge

Assistant Coach - Nate DiCasmirro

Goaltending Coach - Sylvain Rodrigue

Video Coordinator - Kris Horn

