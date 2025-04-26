Bay FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Bay FC and Seattle Reign FC settle for a 1-1 draw in the Bay Area, with goals coming from Racheal Kundananji and Jordyn Huitema.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.