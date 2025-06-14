Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride - Game Highlights 06/13/2025 Nationwidefull
June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Barbra Banda's goal leads Orlando Pride to a 1-0 win over Bay FC on the road.
