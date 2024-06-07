Bats Explode Behind Bosacker Quality Start

June 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Erick Pena of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used another quality start and runs in four innings to beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-2 Friday night at Segra Park.

The quality starts kept rolling for the Fireflies (28-25) Friday. Ethan Bosacker (5-2) was masterful, spinning seven innings while allowing just a pair of runs to keep his ERA at 2.41, which is the third-best mark in the Carolina League. Each of Columbia's starters have gone at least five frames this series.

Doug Kirkland was the first arm out of the pen. He set down the Woodpeckers (25-30) 1-2-3 in the eighth before handing the ball to Nicholas Regalado to close things out in the ninth. Regalado struck out a pair to work around a pair of hits for a scoreless ninth.

Columbia got on the board first in the bottom of the third. After Erick Torres and Blake Mitchell drew back-to-back walks off Julio Marte (0-4) to lead-off the frame, Chris Brito got things started with an RBI single to right to score Torres. On a wild throw from Nehomar Ochoa Jr. Mitchell was able to come around to make it a 2-0 Fireflies lead. Jhonny Perdomo came up next and laced a triple up the right field line to score Brito and push the score to 3-0.

The Fireflies rebounded immediately after surrendering a pair in the top of the fifth. Chris Brito walked and Erick Pena hit a two out single before Raimy Rodriguez tossed three wild pitches in a Diego Guzman walk that allowed both Brito and Pena to score and for Columbia to take back their three-run lead.

Another pair scored in the seventh. Chris Brito walked with one out and then a Perdomo single set the table for Erick Pena. The lefty bounced a double off third base and into the Fireflies bullpen to score the two on the bases to increase Columbia's lead to 7-2. In the eighth, Brito added another RBI single to score Brennon McNair and make it 8-2.

Brito reached base safely in his last four plate appearances, finishing the night 2-3 with three runs scored, two RBI and two walks. Pena had his best night at the plate since April, legging out a pair of doubles during a three hit performance with two RBI and a run scored.

Eventually all things have to come to an end. The Fireflies entered the night with a 20.2 inning stretch where the pitching staff didn't allow an earned run. After 4.2 innings, Fayetteville (25-30) finally scratched a run on the board, ending the streak at 25.1 innings. Will Bush started the inning with a single and advanced to third on an Alberto Hernandez two-bagger. Next, Alejandro Nunez punched a two out single through the hole to plate the two base runners and cut Columbia's lead to 3-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (1-1, 5.28 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Jackson Nezuh (4-3, 4.82 ERA).

Zoinks! Tomorrow night is Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. Join the Fireflies as they unmask the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with some great Scooby Snacks, a real life Mystery Machine and a post-game fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

