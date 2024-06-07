Delmarva Silenced by Lynchburg Pitching in Defeat

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-37) suffered their second consecutive defeat against the Lynchburg Hillcats (31-24) on Friday night as they were defeated 6-2.

After a scoreless first three innings, Lynchburg struck first in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Jaison Chourio. Chourio found his way home moments later on a double by Luis Durango to make it 2-0. Lynchburg added to their advantage with an RBI single by Juan Benjamin and a sacrifice fly by Jose Pastrano to put Delmarva behind 4-0.

Chourio stayed hot for Lynchburg in the next inning as he plated a pair with a two-run double, extending the Hillcats lead to 6-0.

The Shorebirds' offense was held in check all night, led by Lynchburg starting pitcher Rorik Maltrud who tossed five scoreless innings, followed by Jack Jasiak who blanked Delmarva in two innings out of the bullpen.

With the Shorebirds still behind 6-0 in the ninth, they made noise as Anderson De Los Santos and Aneudis Mordán hit back-to-back home runs to trim the deficit to 6-2, but that's as close as they could get as Lynchburg held onto win 6-2, evening the series at two games apiece.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Rorik Maltrud (3-1) earned the win for Lynchburg with Trey Gibson (0-4) taking the loss.

Delmarva looks to reclaim the series lead on Saturday as Blake Money gets the ball versus Yorman Gomez for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

