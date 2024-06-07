Fayetteville Drops Fourth Straight to Fireflies

June 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-30) failed to earn their first win of the week Friday night at Segra Park, falling to the Columbia Fireflies by an 8-2 final score. The Woodpeckers have lost four straight contests, tying their longest skid of the 2024 season.

Columbia struck first for the fourth straight night in the bottom of the third inning. Chris Brito placed a single into shallow right field that allowed a pair of runs to come across against starter Julio Marte (L, 0-4). The following batter was Jhonny Perdomo, who laced a triple into the right field corner to score Brito and push the Fireflies' lead to 3-0.

Fayetteville ended their scoring drought that dated back to Wednesday's ballgame in the fifth inning. Will Bush reached on a single before Alberto Hernandez hit a ground rule double to left center to put both runners in scoring position. Up came Alejandro Nunez and the Woodpeckers' left fielder singled up the middle to plate a pair of runs, cutting the deficit to one.

It would be the closest that the Woodpeckers would get, largely thanks to Columbia starter Ethan Bosacker (W, 5-2) allowing just the two runs over seven innings, a career-long for him. The Fireflies added two more on back-to-back wild pitches by Fayetteville reliever Raimy Rodriguez in the fifth. Later in the seventh, Erick Pena snuck a two-run double inside the left field line for his third hit of the game. Brito nabbed another base hit in the eighth that scored Brennon McNair to close out the scoring.

The Woodpeckers will try to get back into the win column on Saturday evening as they send RHP Jackson Nezuh to the mound for the first time in the series. Meanwhile, Columbia looks for their fifth straight win with RHP Blake Wolters getting the start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/754184/final/box

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.