Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.7 vs Fayetteville

June 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at 7:05 at Segra Park. The Fireflies send RHP Ethan Bosacker (4-2, 2.39 ERA) to the bump and Fayetteville counters with RHP Julio Marte (0-3, 7.71 ERA).

PATTESON PUTS TOGETHER HISTORIC START IN 1-0 WIN: Hunter Patteson was dynamite for the Columbia Fireflies, working the club's longest start as a Royals' affiliate in a 1-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Thursday night at Segra Park. The southpaw (W, 3-4) went eight frames and retired the last 19 batters he faced, the longest stretch for a Fireflies individual pitcher in franchise history and the longest stretch for the team. Patteson fanned five while allowing just three hits and no walks before giving the ball to Jarold Rosado (S, 2) who closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth. It was the club's first 1-0 win since June 9, 2022 vs the Salem Red Sox. All-in-all, the Fireflies retired 22 consecutive hitters before the game ended. Although the Fireflies allowed two runs in last night's game, neither of the runs were earned runs, meaning the staff has gone 20.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. In his last five starts, Reyes is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings. Since May 1, Reyes has a balmy 1.12 WHIP and has worked five or more innings in four consecutive starts. Columbia's starter just turned 20 in May and is working in part of his second season in the Carolina League.

TOP OF THE HEAP: After Hunter Patteson's historic start Thursday, Columbia has a pair of pitchers firmly entrenched in the League Leaderboard. Ethan Bosacker is third in ERA (2.39) and Patteson sits in the eight spot (3.27). Patteson is also second in strikeouts with 56 and leads the circuit with 55 innings pitched. Both are top three in WHIP, trailing just Garrett Baumann, who has a 0.89 WHIP this year. Patteson is second at 0.95 and Bosacker third at 0.98. Finally Bosacker is fourth in the Carolina League with a.202 opposing batting average.

RINGING THE BELL: Chase Isbell has been on an incredible tear for the Fireflies. The right-handed reliever has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances dating all the way back to May 7. In that time, Isbell has spun 11.1 innings while punching out 19 opponents. He has only allowed three hits and two walks to counter. Since May 7, his ERA has dipped from 1.35 to 0.79. If that weren't crazy enough, he has a 0.44 WHIP and a.086 opposing batting average over the 37 batters he has faced in the seven appearances.

KEEP ROLLING: Daniel Vazquez has been on some type of roll since the Fireflies hit the road for Delmarva May 20. The shortstop has 12 walks in 13 games and has a.482 on-base percentage while hitting 15-44 at the plate.

ONE-RUN FUN: Thursday, Columbia won their first 1-0 game since June 9, 2022 when they beat Salem. In 2024, they're no stranger to one-run games though. The club is now 10-10 in one-run games through their first 52 games.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a.485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

