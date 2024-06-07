Celedonio's Late Homer Lifts Jackets Over Pelicans 3-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Three of the game's five runs came via solo home runs, and all but one came after the 6th inning as Augusta delivered a dramatic comeback victory to the SRP Park crowd on Friday night over Myrtle Beach.

Neither offense found much rhythm early in the night, with Adam Maier and Nazier Mulé dueling early. Mulé scattered four walks, but stranded 3 base runners and induced a caught stealing to work three hitless innings in his second start at the single-A level. Maier was phenomenal himself, going a career-high 6.1 innings and shutting out the Pelicans through six.

Augusta's first piece of offense came in the 4th against reliever Marino Santy. Kade Kern singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a groundout from Noah Williams. The infield moved in, and paid the price as Robert Gonzalez chopped a fastball over the shortstop's head. The 'Jackets would load the bases in the same inning, but Cam Magee struck out swinging to end the threat.

Adam Maier worked into the 7th inning for the first time in his pro career, going 6.1 scoreless until his luck ran out against Andy Garriola. The slugging right fielder took a high slider over the wall in left field for his team-high 10th home run of the season, tying the game at one apiece and ending Maier's night. Adel Dilone came on and retired the next two batters, but the damage was done. On the opposite side, Santy did not allow a run after the 4th, cruising through innings 5-7 with ease and allowing the Pelicans to tie the ballgame.

Myrtle Beach struck again in the 8th, as Ismael Mena led off the inning by crushing a cutter over the right field fence and just past the TaxSlayer Terrace for the Pelicans' first lead of the night. Myrtle Beach turned to closer Francis Reynoso to post the final 6 outs and lock down the ballgame.

Chaos ensued immediately against Reynoso, as Kade Kern walked to start the inning despite getting a pitch clock violation and an automatic strke before a pitch was thrown. Kern then stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch, tying the game 3 pitches later in a wild sequence of events. Now tied at 2, Reynoso struck out both Williams and Gonzalez before facing off with Jeremy Celedonio. Celedonio, in his 3rd game of his second year with Augusta, has long been known for prodigious power, leading the GreenJackets in home runs in 2023. On an 0-1 pitch, Celedonio demolished a slider 400 feet into the North Augusta night, giving the GreenJackets the 3-2 lead.

Dilone came back out for the 9th, allowing a two-out walk to Garriola but striking out Frank Hernandez to clinch a huge victory for Augusta in front of an excitable Friday night crowd. Dilone took his 4th win of the year, while Reynoso drew a loss and a blown save for the first time in 2024.

Excitement continues into tomorrow's game, as the Augusta Pimento Cheese return to SRP Park for 2024, this year with new caddie-inspired uniforms sponsored by Chicken Salad Chick. The jerseys will be auctioned off in-house and online during and after the game, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Tickets are available at greenjacketsbaseball.com. Garrett Baumann will start on the mound for the Pimento Cheese, currently leading all of Single-A baseball with a 1.76 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05, with gates opening at 4:30 PM.

