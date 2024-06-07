Susana Shoves But Freddies Falter

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Cannon Ballers secured a series win in a 6-2 takedown of the Nats on Friday night. Kannapolis improved to 35-19, while the Freddies are 29-26 now.

Both starting pitchers were excellent in game four, as Grant Taylor opened with four scoreless frames for Kannapolis. Jarlin Susana matched and then exceeded that, with five spotless innings and nine punchouts for the second straight week.

But after Susana departed, Kannapolis got the bats going. Kevin Rodriguez walked one run in with the bases loaded, then two straight singles made it 4-0 Ballers. The inning continued with an RBI groundout then another single, as Kannapolis extended the lead to 6-0.

Marcus Brown got the Freddies on the board with a two-run double in the home sixth, but that was all FXBG could muster. The Cannon Ballers closed things out with a scoreless eighth, then ninth inning as they won 6-2. Tommy Vail (2-1) pushed his record north of.500, while Kevin Rodriguez (2-1) suffered his first loss.

In game five, Marc Davis (0-2, 3.94) takes the ball against Seth Keener (3-1, 2.59) in a 7:05 start.

