Baseball Is Back: Tickets Go on Sale Thursday 10:00 am.

June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Box seat tickets for the 2020 Traverse City baseball season go on sale Thursday, June 25 @ 10:00am. There will be 57 games played between July 1 and Sept. 2 at Turtle Creek Stadium. In addition to the defending Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters, two new teams were created to make a three-team pod. The Northern Michigan Dune Bears and the Great Lakes Resorters will also be calling Traverse City home this season. All three teams will play a round-robin style schedule with each team playing 38 games of the 57-game schedule

"We had to get creative to be able to play baseball this season. Creating two new teams alleviates travel concerns by putting 30 plus people on a bus and having them travel to other markets. This also allows us to maximize the number of games this season." said Pit Spitters Operations Manager Kendall Patrick. "This year we all need a bit of normalcy in our lives and we hope baseball can do that."

Steven Cutter, the new Resorters manager and Alex O'Donnell, the new Dune Bears manager, have been searching across the country to bring in the top collegiate baseball talent to Northern Michigan. The Northwoods League is known for grooming high-level baseball talent and had twenty former players drafted in the five-round 2020 Major League draft, including 2019 Pit Spitters pitcher Luke Little, who was selected by the Cubs in the fourth round.

Although the ballpark experience will be a little different, with the social distancing efforts in effect, fans can expect much of the same fun they experienced in the Pit Spitters inaugural 2019 season. Fun between inning promotions, giveaways and food and drink specials throughout the year including replica Pit Spitters championship ring giveaway to the first 250 fans on July 1 and July 2 courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

Tickets will be available at www.PitSpitters.com. Currently, seating capacity is limited to just 500 fans per game so tickets will go fast. Prices are $6 for lawn, $10 for box seats and $90 for a patio table for four. Lawn seats will be available as restrictions lift.

The Pit Spitters worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Dept, Grand Traverse Sheriff and Blair Township to develop a readiness plan. It includes employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards and more. It can be viewed on the club's website www.PitSpitters.com.

