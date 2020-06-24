Bull Moose Take Down Larks in Consequtive Games

After the Bismarck Bull Moose's first win over the Bismarck Larks on Monday, the team didn't have enough bird blood for the week. The Bull Moose took Wednesday's contest by a score of 8-6, mostly by a strong offensive performance.

The Larks saw early success against the Bull Moose, scoring one run off a Connor Henriques sacrifice fly.

Starting in the fourth inning, the Bull Moose were dominant at the plate. The team plated six runs during the fourth frame taking a five-run lead. The Bull Moose's day at the plate had them totaling ten hits and eight runs.

The Larks delivered a solid performance at the plate collecting seven hits, six runs and two extra base hits. Despite this batting bright spot, Bull Moose pitchers were firm. Bull Moose pitcher Kevin Wiseman gassed the Metro Area Ambulance fastest pitch at 95 MPH! His first night on the mound may have only lasted 1.1 innings but Wiseman left the crowd impressed.

Bull Moose pitchers had a strong night despite giving up six runs. The staff had nine strikeouts in comparison to six walks.

Only two Larks pitchers saw the mound on Wednesday, starter Yassir Kahook and Seth Brewer, who came in relief late in the third inning.

In the ninth inning, the game came down to the wire with two runners on base, one out and M&W Meatpackers Meat-of-the-Lineup Brody Tanksley at the plate. Tanksley drove a ground ball to Bull Moose shortstop Jake Shier, who quickly tossed it to second baseman Ethan Kleinheider. A strong throw to first completed the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game and the game.

The Bull Moose, Larks and Mandan Flickertails will get Thursday off before the Larks meet the Flickertails on Friday at 7:05.

The Bull Moose will have to until Saturday's doubleheader against the Flickertails to play again.

