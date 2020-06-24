in Memoriam: Madison Mallards 2020 Season (2020-2020)

June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





The 2020 Mallards Baseball season, a highly anticipated summer mainstay on the cusp of its 20th season, ended before it even had a chance to start on Wednesday, June 24th at 5:00 pm.

Survived by its mascots, Maynard, Millie, and Bonehead, a dedicated staff, supportive corporate partners, and a city full of fans, the season will be dearly missed by many. The Mallards, born in 2001, have provided decades of fun, community, and wieners. Their 20th season in Madison would have been no different.

The 2020 Mallards Baseball season was full of promise. From nostalgic Turnback Tuesday promotions celebrating 20 years of life, a series of theme nights, epic giveaways, and eight fireworks shows; the season was shaping up to be the best one yet. The Mallards Baseball season would have introduced new promotions, new partnerships, and even a short stint as a new brand. Fans would have heard the word wiener more times than necessary and taken home a series of amazing bobbleheads.

A resurrection of Mallards Baseball is to be expected for 2021 at the Duck Pond, with a season that will be better than ever. All of the fun that would have been had in 2020 will allow the Mallards and its fans to have twice the fun in 2021.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Duck Pond on June 29th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Entry will be free for fans, with beer and concessions for purchase, and the opening of our new Team Store.

In lieu of flowers, fans are encouraged to support by attending upcoming events at the Duck Pond, shopping in our online team store, or sending condolences and fan mail to [email protected]

