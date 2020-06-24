Wegner Drives in 5 RBIs in Big Win

June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mandan Flickertails News Release





The Mandan Flickertails were finally able to get over the .500 mark with their 12-5 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose presented by Townsquare Media.

The Flickertails got on the board early scoring three runs in the first two innings with Flickertails pitcher Nick Hill allowing just one to cross the plate. Jared Wegner was the designated hitter in the Flickertails lineup and finished with a team high of three hits and five runs batted in.

It was the fifth and sixth innings when the offense really got going for the Flickertails as they rallied for four runs and capitalized on the four Bull Moose errors. To add on to their lead, the team would rally for an additional five runs in the top of the 9th inning.

Hill was consistent on the mound again as he tossed 5.1 innings of 1 run baseball at one point touching 92 mph for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the game. Hill would finish the game with one strikeout, two walks and five hits.

Jake Shier and Ben Teel paved the way for the Bull Moose on offense tonight combining for five hits and four runs scored in 10 plate appearances. It was a late spark from the team that kept them in the game in the 7th and 8th inning crossing the plate four times unanswered.

On the other side of the field, the Bull Moose pitching staff struggled with command of their pitches walking five batters and hitting four of them with pitches. Garret Reisz started on the mound and lasted just two innings giving up three runs on three hits and three walks. The five bullpen relief pitchers would combine to give up nine runs through seven innings.

The Bull Moose will have the day off tomorrow as the Flickertails and Bismarck Larks go head to head in a Wednesday evening game at Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.