MacDaddies Release Roster

June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





The Kalamazoo MacDaddies have compiled their roster of players for the 2020 season, pulling talent from all across the country to compete in the South Division of the NWL's Michigan pod.

The MacDaddies will be managed by Greg Weyrich, a former coach at Capital University and Columbus State Community College, both located in Columbus, Ohio. His nephew, Stuart Weyrich (Valdosta State), will be playing in the outfield this summer.

Leading the way for the MacDaddies on the mound this summer will be Michael Dunkelberger (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) and Parker Sisovsky (Kalamazoo College), both returning for their second summers in the Northwoods League after playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kokomo Jackrabbits respectively last summer. Dunkelberger returns to Kalamazoo after throwing 41.1 innings for the Growlers last season, striking out 45 batters en route to being named to the NWL Great Lakes All-Star team. Meanwhile, Sisovsky joins the MacDaddies for his second NWL season after making seven appearances for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 2019, striking out 21 batters across 35.1 innings of work. The roster also features three right-handed pitchers from Kalamazoo Valley CC, Sean Allison, Tanner Knapp, and Alex Babbit, who will be dueling their usual coach, Cody Piechocki, this season when the MacDaddies face the Growlers.

Filling out the remainder of the MacDaddies bullpen are the arms of:

RHP Miguel Reyes (University of New Mexico)

RHP Easton Sikorski (Western Michigan University)

RHP Jack Huisman (Western Michigan University)

RHP Doug Propson (Kalamazoo College)

LHP Dane Armbrustmacher (Western Michigan University)

RHP Ian Leatherman (Central Michigan University)

RHP Andrew Taylor (Central Michigan University

LHP Jake Carroll (Northwood University)

RHP Adam Randall (Kellogg Community College)

RHP James Krick (Hillsdale College)

A pair of freshmen will be working behind the plate as catchers for the MacDaddies this summer. Kyle Nott (Central Michigan University) and Jaekob Sallee (Hillsdale College) will bring their talent to Homer Stryker Field.

Manning the infield for the MacDaddies will be a pair of local players from the Kalamazoo area. Chase Coselman (Kalamazoo College), who holds a batting average of .345 for his collegiate career and just 19 strikeouts in 287 at-bats. Gavin Doyle (Western Michigan University) will man the left side of the infield after finishing the shortened Broncos season fourth on the team in RBIs and second in home runs.Â

Also manning the infield for the MacDaddies:

Garrett Navarra (Central Michigan University)

Connor McGuire (University of California, Irvine)

Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University)

Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University)

Anthony Calarco (Northwestern University)

The MacDaddies will also have local talent playing in the outfield. Portage, Michigan native Noah Hect (Kalamazoo College) led the Hornets in RBIs and was posting a .320 batting average prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the college baseball season.

Joining Hect in the outfield for the MacDaddies will be:

Stuart Weyrich (Valdosta State University)

Kyle Ashworth (California Polytechnic State University)

Brock Boynton (Quincy University)

The Kalamazoo MacDaddies will open their season July 1st at 6:35 against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field. Following their opening day, the MacDaddies next game will be a 4th of July showdown with Growlers, once again at Homer Stryker Field. The entire MacDaddies schedule can be found online at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.