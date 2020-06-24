Growlers Break out the 2020 Roster

June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





The Kalamazoo Growlers are happy to announce the 2020 roster. The roster includes eight former Growlers plus the retainment of two members of the 2019 coaching staff. Starting pitcher and Kalamazoo native, Adam Wheaton (Trine University), will be back for his third consecutive season after recording a 3.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts last summer. Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) also returns after leading the Growlers in strikeouts (60) and wins (7). In the field, Shea Kramer (Utah), looks to lead the offense again after playing in 67 of 74 games in 2019. Kramer also ranked 2nd in the Northwoods League in doubles (20) and led the team in hits (70), runs, (40), RBIs (36) and HBP (9).

This recruiting update is presented byÂ OnStaff Group. OnStaff Group is the largest human resource services firm in Southwest Michigan, maintaining an exceptionally experienced and stable staff.Â Learn how your company can benefitÂ from over 168 years of expertise from a vast variety of organizations and industries today!

All Returning Players:

RHP, Adam Wheaton, Junior, Trine University (Portage, MI)

RHP, Eamon Horwedel, Sophomore, Ohio University (Ann Arbor, MI)

RHP, Will Mullen, Senior, Western Michigan University (Rochester, MI)

RHP, Nate Wargolet, Junior, Grand Valley State University (Richland, MI)

C, Khale Showers, Sophomore, Northwood University (Belmont, MI)

IF, Trent Quartermaine, Junior, Ball State University (Richland, MI)

IF, Jake Topolski, Sophomore, Duke University (Medford, NJ)

Utility, Shea Kramer, Junior, University of Utah (Vacaville, CA)

The roster also features many players who either are from West Michigan or attend college in the area. RHP Luke Scoles (Central Michigan University), a Gull Lake HS graduate, will join the team as well as Mattawan native Max Huntley (Western Michigan University). Additionally, Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) will make the short travel from Bobb Stadium to join the roster after leading the Broncos in RBIs (17) and stolen bases (11) in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Other local talent joining the squad:

RHP, Grant Jebbia, Junior, Davenport University (New Boston, MI)

LHP, Taylor Clifton, Sophomore, Kalamazoo Valley CC (Fort Wayne, IN)

LHP, Connor Brawley, Sophomore, Davenport University (Dowagiac, MI)

RHP, Ben Thomas, Junior, Grand Valley State University (Zeeland, MI)

MIF, Ben Chosid, Junior, Kalamazoo College (Ann Arbor, MI)

OF, Will Morrison, Sophomore, Western Michigan University (Grosse Pointe, MI)

The remainder of the roster consists of players from across the country, featuring former Kenosha Kingfish and Bismark Lark, Luke Stephenson (Xavier University), and Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) who ranked third on the Rebels squad in 2020 with a .385 batting average

The rest of the Growlers team:

RHP, Andre Orselli, Sophomore, Ball State University (Lake Orion, MI)

RHP, Chris Brown, Redshirt-Sophomore, Triton College (Evanston, IL)

RHP, Billy Blair, Sophomore, Concordia University-Ann Arbor (St. Charles, MI)

RHP, Trey Nordmann, Freshman, Howard College (Dewitt, MI)

RHP, Antoine Harris, Freshman, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (Chalmette, LA)

RHP, Griffin Lanoue, Junior, Xavier University (Rosemount, MN)

RHP, Chandler Schultz, Freshman, Belmont University (Nashville, TN)

OF, Garrett Schultz, Freshman, Xavier University (Nashville, TN)

OF, Cade Sammons, Freshman, University of Mississippi (Jackson, TN)

IF, Brett Barrera, Freshman, Stanford University (Huntington Beach, CA)

Utility, Carson Greene, Stanford University (San Diego, CA)

The coaching staff is highlighted by Cody Piechocki (Kalamazoo Valley CC), returning for his fourth summer at the helm of the Growlers. Also returning for a third summer is Zane Gonzalez (University of Rio Grande), who will remain the pitching coach. New to the team is newly signed Kalamazoo Valley CC hitting coach Andy Merchant, who will be in the same role with the Growlers.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.