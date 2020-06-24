2020 Duluth Huskies Season Update

Duluth, Minn -- Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and restrictions the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club has informed the Northwoods League that it is unable to proceed with the 2020 season.

At this time there are too many unanswerable questions in many areas critical to our 2020 season being successful. Health issues and safety for fans, players, coaches, host families, and staff were foremost in our decision making.

All season tickets, 4 and 7 game punch cards, and the June Only games special will be honored in the 2021 season.

We would like to thank our many sponsors, fans, suppliers, the Northwoods League and the City of Duluth for their understanding and we look forward to a great 2021 Season.

