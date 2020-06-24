2020 Duluth Huskies Season Update
June 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
Duluth, Minn -- Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and restrictions the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club has informed the Northwoods League that it is unable to proceed with the 2020 season.
At this time there are too many unanswerable questions in many areas critical to our 2020 season being successful. Health issues and safety for fans, players, coaches, host families, and staff were foremost in our decision making.
All season tickets, 4 and 7 game punch cards, and the June Only games special will be honored in the 2021 season.
We would like to thank our many sponsors, fans, suppliers, the Northwoods League and the City of Duluth for their understanding and we look forward to a great 2021 Season.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2020
- in Memoriam: Madison Mallards 2020 Season (2020-2020) - Madison Mallards
- 2020 Duluth Huskies Season Update - Duluth Huskies
- Eau Claire Express 2020 Season Update - Eau Claire Express
- Baseball Is Back: Tickets Go on Sale Thursday 10:00 am. - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MacDaddies Release Roster - Kalamazoo Growlers
- 2020 Battle Creek Bomb Squad Released - Battle Creek Bombers
- Growlers Break out the 2020 Roster - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wegner Drives in 5 RBIs in Big Win - Mandan Flickertails
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.