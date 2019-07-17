Barnstormers Drop Pair To High Point

The first game was a slugfest. The second was a pitcher's duel.

They had one thing in common. Victories for the High Point Rockers over the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Stephen Cardullo and Tyler Ladendorf both went 4-for-5 in the opener to pace a 17-hit attack as the Rockers collected a 13-8 victory. Three hurlers combined on a two-hit shutout for High Point in the nightcap as the Barnstormers dropped their seventh straight, 2-0.

High Point jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the opener off reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Nate Reed (0-1), who was making his 2019 debut. Cardullo started the night with a homer after fouling off a 2-2 pitch. Hector Gomez added an RBI double in the first, and Myles Schroder capped the first frame with a two-run single to left for a 4-0 lead.

After Caleb GIndl slugged his 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the first, the Rockers tacked on five more runs in the second, all with two outs. Quincy Latimore delivered two with a long double to right center. Gomez singled to right to add another run. Viosergy Rosa followed with a two-run homer for the 9-1 lead.

Following a one hour, 43-minute rain delay, the Barnstormers pulled back within five runs twice on home runs by K.C. Hobson and Andrew Aplin.

Chase Huchingson (4-1) threw the final two scoreless innings for the Rockers to earn the win.

Luke Irvine made his High Point debut in the nightcap and checked Lancaster on singles by Michael Martinez and Darian Sandford over 4 2/3 innings. Ashur Tolliver (7-1) picked up the next four outs, striking out two. Ryan Kelly fired the seventh for his second save.

High Point's runs came off John Anderson (5-5) in the fourth. The left-hander had retired nine of his first 10 batters before Schroder lined a one-out single to right center. Schroder took second on a wild pitch and third on a single by Ladendorf. Anderson got Latimore to pop up to shortstop. Ladendorf stole second, causing the Barnstormers to walk Gomez intentionally. Rosa slapped a two-run single down the third base line for all the offense High Point required.

The two clubs meet for a single game Wednesday with Jonathan Albaladejo (1-5) squaring off against Dominic DeMasi (3-2). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: The Barnstormers were swept in a doubleheader for the fifth time this season...Sandford stole three bases in the doubleheader and now has seven in the second half of the season...All 11 of Gindl's homers have come at home.

