Game vs. Southern Maryland Postponed

(New Britain, CT) - New Britain team officials have announced that tonight's (Wednesday, July 17) game versus the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been postponed due to inclement weather. Ticket holders for Wednesday's (7/17) game can exchange their tickets at the New Britain Stadium Ticket Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any one of the remaining Bees regular season home games during the 2019 season, based on availability.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader featuring two seven-inning contests on Thursday, July 18th at New Britain Stadium. The first pitch in game number one of the twin-bill is scheduled for 12:05 P.M. The back end of the doubleheader will begin one half hour after the first matchup concludes. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

It's our first Camp Day Game of the season! Come enjoy some matinee baseball with the Bees!

