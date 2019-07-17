Ducks Overcome Five-Run Deficit to Stun Skeeters

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 9-8 in 10 innings on Wednesday morning in the finale of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on Anthony Giansanti's RBI double and Denis Phipps' run-scoring groundout off Ducks starter Seth Simmons. A two-out RBI single to left field by Wynton Bernard in the second extended Sugar Land's lead to three.

Long Island closed to within 3-2 against Skeeters starter Rogelio Bernal in the third on Hector Sanchez's RBI single to center field and a throwing error that scored Lew Ford. However, a three-run fifth for the Skeeters on two hit by pitches and a walk, all with the bases loaded, ballooned their lead to 6-2.

Vladimir Frias manufactured a run in the sixth with a single and two steals, scoring from third on a throwing error. However, Phipps' two-run homer to left in the bottom of the frame pushed the Skeeters advantage to 8-3.

Long Island rallied for four runs in the eighth to pull within a run. Ezequiel Carrera's RBI single, a bases loaded hit by pitch of Rey Fuentes and a two-run throwing error closed the gap to 8-7. Daniel Fields then tied the game in the ninth with a two-out solo home run to left, and T.J. Rivera put the Ducks ahead for good with a two-out RBI single to left in the 10th.

Neither starter factor into the decision. Simmons pitched four and one-third innings, conceding six runs on four hits and six walks with two strikeouts. Bernal lasted three innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks with one strikeout. Michael Tonkin (3-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three. Kevin Comer (1-3) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on one hit in the 10th. Enrique Burgos collected his 13th save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the 10th.

Fields led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk. Rivera added three hits of his own along with an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to kick off a four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers with a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 4:20 for a special pre-game softball game. Game two will begin 20-25 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

