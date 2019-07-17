De Aza Has Contract Purchased

(New Britain, Conn.) - New Britain team officials have announced that outfielder Alejandro De Aza has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins. He will report to Triple-A Rochester of the International League.

"Alejandro has been one of the best players in the Atlantic League this season and a great leader for our team," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "It's exciting to see him receive this opportunity and we wish him the best of luck in his journey back to the Major Leagues."

This season, De Aza has appeared in 69 games for the Bees, posting a league leading .346 batting average with 25 doubles, six home runs, 42 RBI, and 45 runs scored.

The 35-year-old began his professional career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002 after being signed as an amateur free agent. He would head to the Florida Marlins three years later, and after two impressive campaigns in the Marlins farm system, De Aza made his Major League debut in 2007 at the age of 23. He spent 10 seasons in the big leagues from 2007 to 2017 with the Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals and appeared in over 100 games during five of those years. In 838 career Major League games, the slugger owns a .260 batting average with 131 doubles, 51 home runs, 367 runs scored, 258 RBI, and 91 stolen bases. Over the course of 843 career minor league games, Alejandro has comprised a .291 batting average with 192 doubles, 48 home runs, 347 RBI, 518 runs scored, and 180 stolen bases.

De Aza is the fourth Bees player to have their contract purchased during the 2019 season.

