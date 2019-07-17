Revs Unable to Hold Down Patriots in 12-7 Loss

(Bridgewater, NJ): The York Revolution built a lead through the early innings but could not hold down the Somerset Patriots, falling 12-7 in Tuesday's contest in front of 3,974 fans at TD Bank Ballpark. The Revs slip to 3-2 in the season's second half and will face the Patriots again in the third game of a seven-game road trip on Wednesday night.

York grabbed the initial lead in the top of the second as Welington Dotel and Ryan Dent drew a pair of two-out walks and Justin Trapp cashed in with an RBI single to center for the game's first run.

Revs righty Sam Burton, signed prior to the game, worked around a leadoff double from Ramon Flores for a scoreless first inning, but couldn't avoid damage after three walks in the second as Scott Kelly's bases loaded free pass tied the game. Burton bounced back strong to retire Flores on a 4-6-3 double play, keeping the score tied 1-1.

Three consecutive singles produced another lead for the Revs in the third as Angelys Nina and Telvin Nash set the table for Isaias Tejeda who ripped an RBI single to center. The lead expanded in the fourth thanks to James Skelton's RBI single to right and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Nina to make it 4-1.

Burton retired the side in order in the third including a pair of strike outs but was lifted after a one-out single by Alfredo Rodriguez in the fourth. That was the first of four consecutive singles for the Patriots, as reliever Orleny Quiroz was greeted with three in-a-row, the last of which came from Kelly to drive in a run and cut the York lead to 4-2. Flores again fell victim to a 4-6-3 double play as Quiroz escaped without further harm.

The Revs extended the lead to 6-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth. Tejeda and Carlos Franco ignited things with singles and a Dotel fielder's choice produced the first run. Trapp added a one-out RBI single to left-center, his second of the night, ending the evening for Patriots starter Rick Teasley.

The Patriots immediately dented the Revs lead, plating three runs in their half of the fifth to draw within 6-5. Quiroz was again victimized by three consecutive singles which loaded the bases with one out. Righty Julio Perez entered and hit Rodriguez with a pitch to force in a run. Mike Crouse drove in another on a fielder's choice, and Mike Fransoso laced an RBI infield single off the glove of a diving Tejeda at first base.

Things unraveled in the sixth as Somerset batted around, scoring six times to take a commanding 11-6 lead. Pat Young put Flores on base with a hit by pitch on his first delivery before rebounding to jump ahead of Justin Pacchioli 0-2. Pacchioli and Patriots manager Brett Jodie were ejected by home plate umpire Matt Criss for arguing the second strike, and after the lengthy stall, Young (0-2) missed with four straight to put pinch-hitter Will Kengor aboard with a walk. Another walk followed to Jimmy Paredes loading the bases, and Edwin Espinal received a free pass of his own to force in the tying run. Phil Walby took over and was greeted with back-to-back RBI singles by Mike Ohlman and Rodriguez. A deep sac fly from Crouse scored another, and Fransoso (4-for-5, three RBI) punctuated the rally with a two-run single to right.

Walby bounced back to work a 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of strike outs.

Revs infielder Alvaro Rondon pitched the eighth, allowing a leadoff home run to Ohlman before setting down the next three.

York's offense idled against the Somerset bullpen. Vince Molesky (3-0) earned the win by retiring all eight as the first relief arm tabbed.

Nash led off the ninth with a long home run to left to close the scoring. It was his league-leading 24th of the season, already tied for the third-most in a season in club history.

Notes: Nash's 24 home runs are the most in a season by a Revs hitter since Chris Nowak established the franchise record with 34 during the 2012 season. His 24 homers are tied with Jason Aspito (2008) for third-most in a season in club history, one behind Nowak's 2011 total of 25 for second on the all-time list. Nash adds to his Revs career record, now with 77 home runs including a whopping 14 in the last 30 games. Tejeda, the league-leader in batting, went 3-for-5 with a double but saw his club record streak of six consecutive games with a home run come to an end. He did extend his hitting streak to seven games and now has a league-leading 98 hits. The pitching appearance was the third of Rondon's career and the run was his first allowed. It is the first time the Revs have used a position player on the mound since Michael Burgess did it in 2016. Rondon's outing saved an inning for the York bullpen as Tuesday's scheduled starter Ian Thomas was scratched due to illness. Franco's single in the fifth extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games. Revs righty Mitch Atkins (5-4, 3.03) faces Patriots right-hander David Kubiak (7-1, 1.76) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

