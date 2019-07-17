Patriots and Revolution Rained out on Wednesday Night

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots game against the York Revolution scheduled for Wednesday, July 17th has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, July 18th beginning at 11:05 am. The doubleheader will be two seven-inning games with tickets good for both games.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday night's game can redeem them for any future home game.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home with an 11:05 am game doubleheader against the York Revolution on Thursday, July 18th. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

