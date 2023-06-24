Baker Legs Out Inside-The-Park Homer, Hot Rods Pound Drive 11-3

June 24, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Dru Baker sprinted around the bases for a go-ahead inside-the-park home run, carrying the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-31) to a 11-3 win over the Greenville Drive (37-31) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Drive scored first in the top of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Duncan Davitt. Eddinson Paulino and Brainer Bonaci notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Both runners stole and a Kenny Piper throwing error allowed Bonaci to score. In the bottom of the second, Eduardo Lopez reached on a throwing error from Blake Robertson and later scored on a throwing error by Willy Vasquez to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Bowling Green offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth off Greenville starter Angel Bastardo. Nick Schnell worked a walk and came around to score on an RBI double from Kameron James that cut the deficit to one. Jalen Battles plated James on a single to center, tying the game at 2-2. The Hot Rods went up 4-2 on a two-run inside- the-park home run off the bat of Dru Baker.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hot Rods scored again off Drive reliever Graham Hoffman. James and Battles notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Baker laid down a bunt single, scoring James to increase the lead to 5-2. After Brock Jones walked to load the bases, Willy Vasquez smacked a sacrifice fly to left that scored Battles to make it 6-2.

Kenny Piper singled and Schnell doubled to put runners on second and third to lead-off the bottom of the seventh. A fielding error by Paulino allowed Piper to score and make it a 7-2 ballgame. After Schnell moved up to third on a sacrifice fly from Blake Robertson, he scored on a wild pitch to increase the Hot Rods lead to 8-2. Brock Jones capped the inning off by blasting a three-run homer over the right field wall.

Greenville scored a run in the top of the ninth off Hot Rods reliever Tony Locey, but they were shut out the rest of the way to complete the game, 11-3.

Haden Erbe (1-2) collected the win, striking out four over 3.0 shutout innings. Bastardo (0-5) took the loss, letting up four runs on five hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Bowling Green and Greenville play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP Ben Peoples (3-5, 3.57), while the Drive have yet to announce a starter.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.