HVR Game Notes - June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (39-28, 0-1) at Brooklyn Cyclones (29-37, 1-0)

RHP Juan Carela (2-2, 3.04) vs. RHP Cameron Foster (2-4, 5.06 ERA)

| Game 68 | Road Game 35 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | June 24, 2023 | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

THE AMAZIN' CONEY ISLAND:For the first time this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pay a visit to their closest opponent in the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones won the first series this year back at Heritage Financial Park in May, taking four of six. Grant Richardson won the series finale for Hudson Valley with a walk off RBI single in the ninth.

A HALF IS CLINCHED IN BROOKLYN:With a 1-0 win on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades clinched the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League. For the first time since 2019 the 'Gades secured a playoff spot and will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the second half season opener 6-1 to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night. Brooklyn took advantage of a season-high five walks from Zach Messinger, scoring three in the third on three different home runs. Luis Santos plated the Renegades lone run in the fifth with an RBI single. Harrison Cohen struck out three in two scoreless frames while Nick Paciorek punched out four in two innings as well. Hudson Valley's pitching staff struck out 14 batters on the night.

HEATING UP:In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 16 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .360/.439/.580 with five doubles, two HRs, 5 RBI, and 10 runs. His .360 average is the highest among qualified hitters in the SAL and High-A.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In their 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night, Rafael Flores, Spencer Jones, and Aldenis Sanchez each recorded a triple. The team's three triples are a single-game high this season for Hudson Valley and are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League this year. The Greensboro Grasshoppers tallied three triples in Winston Salem back on June 1st. Jones and Sanchez are tied for the team lead with four triples, the fourth-most in the SAL as well.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays last Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. After the 'Gades pitching induced another double play ball versus Brooklyn on Wednesday, the 'Gades pitching staff has issued six double play balls on the ground since June 15th, the seventh-most in High-A.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last three starts, striking out 30 batters in 19.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.39 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .167 average. The 30 strikeouts in the month of June are the seventh-most in MiLB, with Connor Phillips (CHA--AA) leading the way. The Renegades starter has made one less start than every other pitcher in the top 10.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 22 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.10 ERA (81.1 IP, 46 H, 22 R/19 ER, 28 BB, 101 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker last Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.55 ERA (110.0 IP, 56 H, 26 R, 19 ER, 54 BB, 148 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 148 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Renegades also have tossed the third-most innings. The 56 hits allowed are the sixth-lowest in the Minors but all four teams below have not thrown more than 87.2 innings in this span.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 26 of the team's 67 games (38.8%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 15-11 (.576) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 19 one-run games, and are 8-11 (.421).

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO:Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 1.83 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.49. The 'Gades have also struck out 231 batters in 177.0 innings, the second-highest mark as well. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit right behind Hudson Valley with 223 K's in 185.0 innings. The Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) are t-17th with 203 punchouts.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With two hits on Tuesday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 120 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

HISTORY! (ALMOST):The Hudson Valley Renegades fell just two outs from tossing their third no-hitter in franchise history on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. This comes after the Renegades no-hit the Rome Braves 6.2 frames on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.