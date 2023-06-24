Bats Quiet in Loss to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were shut out by the Brooklyn Cyclones 2-0 on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. It was the eighth shutout loss of the season for the Renegades.

Brooklyn scored the game's lone runs in the opening inning against Juan Carela. After Alex Ramirez worked a leadoff walk, Kevin Parada tripled him home to hand the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage. The next batter, Abraham Almonte, lined a ball to right for a sacrifice fly to score Parada and extend the Brooklyn lead to 2-0.

Carela (2-3) settled down after the first, retiring nine in a row at one point between the second and fourth innings. The 21-year-old allowed just the two early runs and struck out six across six innings on the hill, continuing his run of excellent pitching in June.

Hudson Valley's best scoring chance came in the sixth inning. Rafael Flores drew a one out walk against Dylan Tebrake (1-1), and Anthony Garcia and Antonio Gómez tallied back-to-back singles to load the bases with just one out. Brooklyn went to the bullpen and brought in Eli Ankeney who retired the next two batters to end the threat.

Jack Neely struck out five of the six batters he faced in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen in back of Carela in a dominant outing. On the season, Neely has now struck out 46 batters in 30.2 innings. The Renegades and Cyclones wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 p.m. Hudson Valley sends RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 2.64) to the hill opposite of New York Mets rehabber LHP Jose Quintana for Brooklyn.

Renegades Record: 39-29, 0-2

