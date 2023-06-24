Drive Fall 11-3 to Hot Rods

June 24, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (37-31) fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-31) 11-3 Friday night as the Hot Rods continued their high-scoring offensive attack for yet another game in a row. Greenville pitching would be tagged for 12 hits on the night including two homers.

The Drive sprang to an early 2-0 lead through the opening innings of the ball game, as a perfectly executed double steal by Eddinson Paulino and Brainer Bonaci and a throwing error by Hot Rods catcher Kenny Piper allowed Paulino to come home from third. In the top of the second, a Nick Decker grounder to third and subsequent throwing error from Willy Vasquez allowed Eduardo Lopez to score from second.

Drive starter Angel Bastardo worked a solid first three innings, but things would change in the fourth as the Hot Rods scratched across four runs to take the lead. An RBI-double and RBI-single knotted the game at 2-2 before a Dru Baker inside-the-park home run put the Hot Rods up 4-2. Bastardo would exit the game after the fight, finishing his nigh allowing four runs on five hits, striking out seven and issuing two walks.

Graham Hoffman relieved Bastardo but his night wouldn't fare any better. An RBI-bunt scored one and a sac-fly scored another putting the Hot Rods ups 6-2. Hoffman would be relieved in the seventh following a fielding error from Paulino that allowed another run to cross.

Nathan Landy took over for Hoffman, but he'd toss a wild pitch allowing another run to cross before he gave up a three-run homer, making it 11-2 as the glam flipped to the eighth and ninth innings. Karson Simas picked up an RBI-single in the ninth making it 11-3 but no big comebacks were in the plans for the Drive as they dropped their fourth game of the series.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow in Bowling Green with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. for the finale of the series. With their win tonight, the Hot Rods officially took the series with the Drive.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.