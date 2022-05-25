Aviators Glide Past Rainiers in the 9th on Wednesday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-28) mustered only four hits against the Las Vegas Aviators (23-21) on Wednesday evening at Cheney Stadium, plating their lone run in the eighth inning during a 3-1 loss. The series is even at a game apiece.

Aviators centerfielder Billy McKinney started the scoring in the top of the first with a deep solo homer to right field, making it a 1-0 ballgame. It was McKinney's second straight game with a home run, giving him three on the season. The homer was only the second earned run allowed by Rainiers starter Tommy Milone on the year (fourth start).

Milone locked in after allowing the homer to McKinney, retiring 12 of the next 16 batters he faced. The left-hander then ran into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing the first two batters of the frame to reach. He faced one more hitter, Shea Langeliers, forcing him to pop out. This ended Milone's night, having thrown a season-high 5.1 innings. LHP Roenis Elias relieved Milone and immediately slammed the door on the Las Vegas threat, inducing the first hitter he saw to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Aviators LHP Jared Koenig kept Tacoma batters off balance all game. Over seven innings, he allowed zero runs and only six baserunners while striking out nine. Koenig permitted just one Rainiers runner to reach second and lowered his ERA to 2.30 on the season.

In the eighth inning, the Rainiers finally broke through against Koenig's replacement, LHP Sam Selman. With two runners on and two out, Zach Green sent a deep drive to left that ricocheted off the glove of Aviators LF Christian Lopes and lodged itself in the chain-link wall behind the outfielder. The RBI double scored one and tied the game, 1-1.

Las Vegas regained the lead in the top of the ninth by stringing together two singles and a bloop double that barely escaped the diving reach of 1B Evan White and RF Miguel Perez, as the Aviators went ahead 3-1 to wrap the night's scoring.

Game three of this home set will be on Thursday, at 7:05 PT. RHP Konner Wade (1-0, 2.57) is Tacoma's scheduled starter, opposite RHP Adam Oller (2-0, 1.38) for Vegas.

