Rainy Oklahoma City Forces Postponement of Tonight's Aces Game against the Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Wednesday's Reno Aces game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was postponed due to rainy conditions.

The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow, May 26th, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The two seven-inning contests will begin at 2:45 p.m. PST.

The starting pitching match-up for Game One will be LHP Tommy Henry (1-2, 4.75 ERA) for the Aces and RHP Beau Burrows (1-2, 6.42 ERA) for the Dodgers.

Reno's RHP Drey Jameson (0-1, 11.07 ERA) and Oklahoma City's RHP Andre Jackson (0-3, 9.00 ERA) have been named the Game Two starters for tomorrow's doubleheader.

The Aces have not played a doubleheader this season.

The Reno Aces continue their road trip in Oklahoma and play the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

