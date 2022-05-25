OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (22-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-16)

Game #44 of 150/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (1-2, 4.75) vs. OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (1-2, 6.42)

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a fourth straight win when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers enter tonight's game at a season-best 11 games above .500.

Last Game: A seven-run fourth inning by the Oklahoma City Dodgers broke open Tuesday night's game on the way to a 14-7 win against the Reno Aces in the series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After the Dodgers were held without a hit through the first three innings, they collected four hits and four walks in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Jake Lamb and bases-clearing double by Jason Martin as they took a 7-0 lead. Oklahoma City built a 9-0 lead after a two-run homer by Michael Busch into the right field upper deck in the fifth inning. The teams exchanged three runs apiece in the sixth inning as the Dodgers drew four straight walks at one point, including three in a row with the bases loaded for a 12-3 advantage. The Aces added three more runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to trim the Dodgers' lead to 12-7 before Oklahoma City added two more runs in the eighth inning via a wild pitch and RBI groundout.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Beau Burrows (1-2) makes his seventh start and ninth appearance of the season for OKC...He most recently pitched May 20 in Sugar Land, allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings of relief and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-2 defeat. He threw 70 pitches over the course of his outing...After piggybacking Andre Jackson in his last two games, Burrows will start for the first time since May 8 vs. Albuquerque, when he allowed three runs and four hits over 3.2 innings for his shortest start of the season. He took the loss in the team's 11-5 defeat...Burrows has a team-leading 43 strikeouts against nine walks over his first 33.2 innings...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Tonight is Burrows' first-ever appearance against the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2022: 1-0 2021: 3-3 All-time: 29-22 At OKC: 21-10 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first series of the season and their third straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams have split their previous two season series and OKC is 21-10 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown, winning or splitting each of the teams' seven series in OKC since 2010...Entering the current series, the teams had split their last 10 games, with both teams scoring exactly 59 runs during that span...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series July 15-20 in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...The teams split a four-game series Aug. 10-13, 2019, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings...OKC has not played in Reno since 2018 but will make a trip to the Biggest Little City June 14-19.

Winning Ways: The Dodgers have recorded three straight wins and have now won five of their last seven games and nine of their last 12 games overall. Oklahoma City has also won three straight series, as their series record now stands at 5-0-3...The Dodgers currently sit a season-best 11 games above .500. This is the most games above .500 for the Dodgers since owning a 61-50 record Aug. 6, 2018. OKC has not been 12 games above .500 since holding a 61-49 record Aug. 5, 2018...The Dodgers are currently tied with East Division foe Round Rock for the best record in the PCL, and OKC has the most home wins in the league with a 15-7 record.

Back on the Offensive: Last night, OKC scored 14 or more runs in a game for the third time this season, as well as the third time in the month of May (20 games)...The Dodgers' seven runs in the fourth inning also marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored seven runs in an inning and the ninth time this season they've scored at least six runs in one inning...Four of OKC's nine hits went for extra bases and the Dodgers have 10 extra-base hits over the last two games following a stretch in which OKC had totaled eight extra-base hits over the previous four games combined...Before scoring seven runs Sunday and 14 runs Tuesday, the Dodgers had been held to four or fewer runs in four straight games for a total of 10 runs...The Dodgers are 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position over the last two games after going a combined 1-for-27 with RISP in the previous four games...OKC paces all of the Minors with 298 runs and a .381 OBP. They also rank second overall among the 120 teams with a .281 batting average, 221 walks and a .857 OPS. They lead the 30 Triple-A teams in runs, walks, AVG, OBP, SLG (.476) and OPS and are second in hits.

All Walks of Life: The Dodgers' offense matched its season high with 11 walks last night, all of which came in the fourth through seventh innings. In the sixth inning, the Dodgers drew four straight walks at one point, including three in a row with the bases loaded to build a 12-3 advantage. It was the third time this season - and third time in the month of May - the Dodgers racked up 11 walks in a game and their sixth game of 2022 with a double-digit walk total...OKC is second overall in the Minors with 221 walks this season, trailing only Single-A Lake Elsinore (232).

J Mart Special: Jason Martin collected a game-high and season-high five RBI Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and scored a run. He became the fourth OKC Dodgers player to tally five or more RBI in a game this season and it was his highest RBI total since also finishing with five RBI May 7, 2017 while with High-A Buies Creek...It was his sixth multi-hit game of the month, but first since May 12 as Martin had been held 1-for-18 over his previous six game entering last night...His bases-clearing double in the fourth inning was his team-best ninth double of the season.

30 for 30: With Jason Martin collecting five RBI last night to increase his season total up to 30, the Dodgers now have three players with at least 30 RBI (Jake Lamb, Kevin Pillar). Along with High-A Greenville, they are one of just two teams across the Minors with a trio of players who have 30 or more RBI. In fact, only two other teams besides OKC and Greenville currently have as many as two players with 30 or more RBI.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season last night with a three-run shot in the fourth inning and is now tied for the second-most homers in the PCL. Lamb has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games, while hitting safely in 18 of those games. During the 22-game stretch, Lamb is batting .338 (27x80) with eight homers, three doubles, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and 16 walks...His 32 RBI this season are second-most among OKC players and rank fifth in the league...He's homered in five of his last 10 games and in six of his last 13 games.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have now homered five times over the last two games and six times in the last three games, and they have eight multi-homer games so far in the month of May, including five with three or more homers...OKC has hit 31 homers through the team's first 20 games of May - third-most in the league this month - after totaling 27 homers in 23 April games...Both of the team's home runs yesterday occurred with at least one runner on base, and the Dodgers have hit more home runs with runners on base this season (32) than with the bases empty (26).

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas scored two more runs last night, going 1-for-3 with a RBI and two walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games (.351; 20x57) and has also hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games, batting .374 (34x91) with 11 extra-base hits, 13 multi-hit games, 18 RBI, 18 walks and 32 runs scored. The 22-year-old currently paces all of the Minors with 44 runs scored, and he tops the PCL with 51 hits and 30 walks this season, while his 85 total bases are third...Vargas has reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 games since April 26 and has slashed .357/.462/.592 during that time...Entering today, Vargas has played and started 42 consecutive games.

When In Romero: Stefen Romero had last night off, but on Sunday went 2-for-4 with both a homer and a double. He totaled four RBI between Saturday and Sunday, all with two outs, and drove in all three of the team's runs in a 3-2 win Saturday. Over his last three games, Romero is 7-for-13 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI...Romero now has 18 RBI in his first 14 games of the season and has reached base safely in all 14 games...Since April 30, Romero ranks tied for sixth in the league with 18 RBI despite only playing in 12 games during that time...He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .333 (17x51) with 10 extra-base hits.

Looking For a Busch: Michael Busch swatted his second homer since joining Oklahoma City last night and reached base four times, as he also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. He scored four runs to tie his career high, set July 25, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. So far with the Dodgers he has hit safely in six of his first seven Triple-A games (7x25) with three doubles and two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...His 13 total home runs lead all players in the Dodgers organization.

Around the Horn: Eddy Alvarez reached base three more times last night, going 1-for-3 with a RBI, double and two walks. Alvarez has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .463 (19x41) with six doubles, a triple, two homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and nine walks. He leads the PCL with a .460 OBP this season...Zach McKinstry leads the PCL in batting average (.357), ranks second in OBP (.447) and is tied for fourth with 45 hits...Kevin Pillar scored three runs last night as he went 2-for-4 with a walk. Pillar is second in the PCL with both a 1.031 OPS and 37 runs scored...The Dodgers have scored first in four straight games and are 16-5 when scoring first this season...The Dodgers have kept their opponent scoreless through three innings in back-to-back games after it happened just three times in the previous 25 games.

