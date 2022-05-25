Isotopes Lose to Winn, Express

Albuquerque, NM - Texas Rangers third-ranked prospect Cole Winn lived up to his billing Wednesday. The right-handed starting pitcher worked six innings of three-hit, one-run ball with nine strikeouts to lead the Round Rock Express over the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-2 at Isotopes Park.

The Express immediately got in the board in style, as Zach Reks clobbered a 493-foot two-run homer deep onto the berm in right field to make it 2-0 after a half-inning.

Round Rock starter Cole Winn walked four batters over the first four innings, but also registered six strikeouts while keeping the Isotopes hitless during that time. In the visiting fourth, Willie Calhoun pulled a two-run homer to right, doubling the Express' advantage to 4-0.

Coco Montes ended Winn's no-hitter with a bloop single to right leading off the home fifth. Jonathan Morales followed with a knock before Dom Nuñez delivered the third single of the inning, driving in Montes and putting Albuquerque on the board at 4-1.

The Topes missed a chance to make noise in the seventh as they had two on with one out, but Round Rock's Nick Tropeano was able to retire Lopes and Nunez, ending the threat.

The Express plated three runs in the ninth off Nate Griep, insurance tallies were important because Albuquerque mounted a threat in the bottom half. Ryan Vilade, Montes and Morales all singled before Lopes came up with a sacrifice fly, making it 7-2. The rally stalled from there as former Isotope Jesus Tinoco retired the final two batters to end the contest.

Topes Scope: - Reks' homer was the longest at Isotopes Park since Taylor Snyder also connected on a 493-foot drive last Sept. 25 vs. Reno.

- Albuquerque has lost three consecutive games or more for the fourth time this year and are a season-worst eight games below .500.

- Gold has surrendered 16 home runs in his Triple-A career (all with Albuquerque) and 13 of them have come at Isotopes Park.

- A Topes starting pitcher has allowed multiple long balls in an outing 10 times this season; this was the first occurrence since Zach Neal gave up a pair on May 15 vs. Sugar Land.

- Winn's nine strikeouts were the most by an opposing starter against the Topes since Sacramento's Matt Shoemaker fanned 11 on Sept. 30, 2021.

- Vilade was 2-for-3 with a walk and is now batting .340 (17-for-50) since moving to the seventh spot in the order on May 8.

- Nuñez's RBI single was his run batted in at Triple-A since Aug. 11, 2019 vs. Round Rock, when he hit a walk-off home run in his last at-bat before being called up by the Colorado Rockies.

- Half of Montes' eight home games with the Isotopes have been of the multi-hit variety.

On Deck: Albuquerque will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when they host game three against Round Rock Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Peter Lambert is scheduled to make his third Major League rehabilitation start for the Topes against Express right-hander Spencer Howard.

