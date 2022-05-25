Alex De Goti Homers and Drives in Four Wednesday Afternoon

(EL PASO, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Alex De Goti delivered a four-RBI game for the second time in his last 12 contests, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run Wednesday afternoon.

De Goti also tossed a scoreless inning of relief as the Space Cowboys were defeated 16-8 by the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park.

Franklin Barreto homered as well in the loss, hitting a solo shot to center field in the fourth. It was Barreto's third home run of the year.

De Goti and Pedro León each collected RBI doubles in the first inning. De Goti then followed with a three-run homer to left field off El Paso starter Reiss Knehr in the fourth inning. It was De Goti's fifth homer of the season, matching his total from 2021, which he amassed through 105 games. He went on to toss a scoreless eighth inning, giving him 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief through his Minor League Baseball career.

Alex McKenna rounded out the Space Cowboys' scoring with an RBI single in the seventh.

Corey Julks went 3-for-5 with a double on the afternoon and has hit .360 (18x50) with seven home runs over his last 12 games. Julks 1.106 OPS in May is sixth-best in the Pacific Coast League.

El Paso came back from a 7-1 deficit on the back of a four-run fifth and nine-run seventh. Taylor Kohlwey, Matt Beaty and Luis Liberato each homered and drove in a combined nine runs.

The Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Hunter Brown is scheduled to start with Sugar Land, with El Paso slated to send lefty Aaron Leasher to the mound.

