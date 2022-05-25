Wednesday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Wednesday, May 25 against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be postponed and made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday starting with a 4:45 p.m. first pitch for Game 1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fans with tickets to tonight's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2022 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be redeemed at any point throughout the remainder of the season in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office opens at 3 p.m. Thursday. Fans may also email tickets@okcdodgers.com to redeem their tickets for a future Dodgers game in 2022.

The series between the Dodgers and Aces continues through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring several promotions:

- Friday, May 27 - 7:05 p.m.: An on-field naturalization ceremony will take place prior to the game as approximately 80 people will be naturalized as United States citizens. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

- Saturday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m.: The first Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night of the season presented by Casey's General Stores takes over Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers honor the service and dedication of local military members and their families. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys and hats during the game.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 6 p.m., will receive a camouflage OKC Dodgers hat. A mass swearing-in ceremony for new military recruits will take place pregame, as well as a flyover in conjunction with Vance Air Force Base. Military personnel from Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill will participate in pregame and in-game highlights, including a ceremonial first pitch, and the 395th Army Band from Mustang will perform the national anthem pregame. During an inning break, the band will also perform a rendition of "God Bless America."

- Sunday, May 29 - 2:05 p.m.: Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench joins retired Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson and acclaimed photographer Jean Fruth Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to promote the non-profit Grassroots Baseball and hold a pregame book signing for "Grassroots Baseball: Route 66." Copies of the book, in which Bench wrote the introduction and a chapter about Oklahoma, will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Idelson and Fruth founded Grassroots Baseball with the mission of promoting and celebrating the amateur game around the globe, with a focus on growing interest and participation at the youngest levels. The overarching goal of Grassroots Baseball is to give back by providing inspiration, instruction and equipment to help ensure more children have the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy the game.

Bench is also slated to throw out a ceremonial first pitch Sunday.

Additionally on Sunday, OKC Dodgers Rookie League participants ranging in age from 3-10 will take place in a pregame parade on the field to celebrate the conclusion of the 2022 Rookie League season.

The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will host a "They Were All Stars" traveling exhibit along the concourse of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout June and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the exhibit will take place during Sunday's game. The exhibit highlights Negro League players who became Major League All-Stars.

Following the conclusion of the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

